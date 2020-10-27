News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

IPL to Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Replies to Fan Queries During #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

From upcoming projects to KKR's performance in IPL to his kids -- AbRam, Suhana and Aaryan -- Shah Rukh Khan responded to fan queries with wit and humour during #AskSRK session.

It was a fun-filled Tuesday evening for fans of Shah Rukh Khan as the Bollywood superstar conducted an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, and seeing his witty replies, we must admit that not only was at his sarcastic best but his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.

The actor who is often referred to as Bollywood's "Badshah", tweeted "Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one," and soon fan started bombarding him questions related to IPL, his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan among others.

The actor also revealed how he is using the lockdown period to spend quality time with his three kids. Responding to a fan asking how he is keeping himself busy, Shah Rukh replied: "Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good) children..."

A user also asked him about SRK's anniversary and his gift to Gauri Khan.

Disappointed with KKR's performance in this season of IPL, a fan also inquired about SRK's reaction. "Think about me, What I am going through," tweeted the actor in response.

Fans also had a lot of questions about his films. While one asked about his new project, another asked him to share a memory from his film Mohabbtaein which completed 22 years of its release this year.

After chatting with fans for almost an hour, he signed off with the note: "Now time to go and be with the little one. Thank u for your time and questions. Like always sorry couldn’t reply to all....have a healthy life everyone. Love you. #AskSRK is over for now."


