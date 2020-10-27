IPL to Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan Gives Witty Replies to Fan Queries During #AskSRK

It was a fun-filled Tuesday evening for fans of Shah Rukh Khan as the Bollywood superstar conducted an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, and seeing his witty replies, we must admit that not only was at his sarcastic best but his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.

The actor who is often referred to as Bollywood's "Badshah", tweeted "Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one," and soon fan started bombarding him questions related to IPL, his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana Khan among others.

The actor also revealed how he is using the lockdown period to spend quality time with his three kids. Responding to a fan asking how he is keeping himself busy, Shah Rukh replied: "Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good) children..."

Children, workout, watch IPL (Feel bad/ good) children... https://t.co/goloVOsJrQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

A user also asked him about SRK's anniversary and his gift to Gauri Khan.

What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life? https://t.co/MPV5ZNjqb8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Disappointed with KKR's performance in this season of IPL, a fan also inquired about SRK's reaction. "Think about me, What I am going through," tweeted the actor in response.

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Wish it was that simple... https://t.co/ku1uWUCVp6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Fans also had a lot of questions about his films. While one asked about his new project, another asked him to share a memory from his film Mohabbtaein which completed 22 years of its release this year.

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.... https://t.co/3sn6OGal35 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps https://t.co/a3niRCd0Fm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart. https://t.co/4M2ftMxbOv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye....films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. https://t.co/Evzq6UyVTU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

After chatting with fans for almost an hour, he signed off with the note: "Now time to go and be with the little one. Thank u for your time and questions. Like always sorry couldn’t reply to all....have a healthy life everyone. Love you. #AskSRK is over for now."