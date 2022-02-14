IPS Officer V.C Sajjanar Promotes TSRTC Services With Mahesh Babu Song

Senior IPS officer V.C Sajjanar, the managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), often hits headlines for his noble gestures. He regularly addresses difficulties faced by travellers and resolves the complaints at the earliest.

Sajjanar is also using social media extensively for the promotion of TSRTC services. Recently, he promoted the services using a unique method that everyone is applauding.

He has used a hit song from superstar Mahesh Babu’s film in a video clip promoting the TSRTC services. The video clip shows people travelling on TSRTC buses. It was mentioned in the tweet that the TSRTC team was gearing up to serve the passengers and devotees.

In the comment section, people mentioned the problems they faced while travelling on TSRTC. A user complained about the driver behaving curtly and not halting at the proper place.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta and SSMB 28. Sarkaru Vaari Patta has been written and directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead. The film’s music has been composed by S Thaman.

The first song from this film was released as the Valentines Day special, and it became a raging hit. The combined efforts of S Thaman, Sid Sriram and lyricist Ananta Sriram made the song a superhit among fans.

The best part of the song is a hook step by Mahesh Babu. Keerthy Suresh also looks dazzling like a diva. This wonderfully designed music video presents Thaman, Sid Sriram and the musical troupe in traditional outfits. Released recently, this song went on to garner a humongous 11 million views.

