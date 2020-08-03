'Quarantined as Per Guidelines': BMC's Response to IPS Officer Who Joined Sushant Singh Rajput Probe in Mumbai

With almost 50 days passing since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat, and the Mumbai Police yet to make any major breakthrough, the Bihar Police on Sunday deputed one of its senior officers -- Vinay Tiwari, to assist its team probing the actor's death.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have "forcibly quarantined" quarantined him for 14 days upon his arrival, claimed Bihar Police. A stamp of quarantine was put on Vinay's arms and pictures of the same were shared on social media.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials: Bihar Police #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

IPS officer Binay Tiwari (in pictures) who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials: Bihar Police #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase pic.twitter.com/oIhCPy5aDu — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also alleged that Vinay "was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

ये हैं बिहार cadre के IPS अधिकारी विनय तिवारी जिनको मुंबई में आज रात में 11 बजे रात में ज़बरदस्ती क्वोरंटीन कर दिया गया.SSR केस में जाँच करनेवाली टीम का नेतृत्व करने गए थे.अब ये यहाँ से कहीं निकल नहीं सकते!@IPSVinayTiwari pic.twitter.com/6Le4AXjuJ8 — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Now, BMC has also issued a response in the matter saying, "Patna SP Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport."

Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/mT8k5BkVUr pic.twitter.com/LI4wiFuxRT — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Earlier, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the case of her brother's death.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police in Mumbai has claimed that Mumbai Police were not co-operating with it in its investigation into Sushant's death.

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told IANS on Sunday that Vinay, the SP, City, Patna would be joined by other senior police officers from Bihar, if the need arises.

(With inputs from IANS)