'Quarantined as Per Guidelines': BMC's Response to IPS Officer Who Joined Sushant Singh Rajput Probe in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput's (L) death will be investigated by IPS Vinay Tiwari (R)

Bihar Police has deputed one of its senior officers, IPS Vinay Tiwari, to assist its team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai. However, he was quarantined by BMC for 14 days upon his arrival in the city.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 8:02 AM IST
With almost 50 days passing since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat, and the Mumbai Police yet to make any major breakthrough, the Bihar Police on Sunday deputed one of its senior officers -- Vinay Tiwari, to assist its team probing the actor's death.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have "forcibly quarantined" quarantined him for 14 days upon his arrival, claimed Bihar Police. A stamp of quarantine was put on Vinay's arms and pictures of the same were shared on social media.

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also alleged that Vinay "was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

Now, BMC has also issued a response in the matter saying, "Patna SP Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport."

Earlier, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the case of her brother's death.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police in Mumbai has claimed that Mumbai Police were not co-operating with it in its investigation into Sushant's death.

Read: Bihar DGP on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: No Information Shared by Mumbai Police

Bihar's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told IANS on Sunday that Vinay, the SP, City, Patna would be joined by other senior police officers from Bihar, if the need arises.

(With inputs from IANS)

