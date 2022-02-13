Iqbal Khan and Wife Sneha Khan Welcome Second Daughter, Names Her Ifza

Television actor Iqbal Khan and his wife Sneha Khan welcomed their second daughter. In a recent interview, Iqbal revealed that they became parents for the second time on February 11, which also happens to be a day after his own birthday. The actor also mentioned that the newborn has been named Ifza and explained that it means guardian angel.

“Sneha chose to call our baby Ifza - it means guardian angel. We are blessed. My elder one Ammaara always wanted a baby sister and she is very happy. Both Sneha and Ifza are doing good," Iqbal told the Times of India.

Iqbal Khan also expressed excitement to be a new-age father and talked about how he changed as a person after his first daughter Ammaara was born. “Jokes apart, I am all set to don the duties of a new-age dad, who changes nappies and wakes up in the middle of the night to sing lullabies to her. I used to do all of that even when Ammaara was born. When my first one came into this world, I changed as a person because I became a father for the first time. And now after Ifza, I again feel extreme gratitude that we are chosen by the Almighty to become the medium for giving love and care to another soul," he added.

Prior to her delivery, Iqbal’s wife Sneha often dropped her baby bump pictures on social media. Check out some of the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sneha.i.khan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sneha.i.khan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sneha.i.khan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sneha.i.khan)

For the unversed, Iqbal and Sneha tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first daughter Ammara in 2011.

Iqbal Khan has worked in several television shows including Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Tumhari Pakhi among others.

Congratulations Iqbal Khan and Sneha Khan!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.