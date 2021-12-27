Ira Khan and Beau Nupur Shikhare Drop Mushy Pics from European Holiday Giving Major Couple Goals

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her beau Nupur Shikhare have been trending on the internet for a while, wooing netizens every now and then with pictures capturing their blooming love. Ira has now posted a fresh set of pictures fromtheir vacation in Europe, enjoying the Christmas holidays.

Ira posted the pictures with the caption, “Merry Christmas. Part 1. Bloopers in the story!” The post received kiss and heart emoticons from Nupur.

Ira went all green sporting a green skirt and a colour co-ordinated leather jacket to match it off with a green leather bag. She was also seen wearing a reindeer hairband to ace the Christmas look. Nupur wore a blue shirt, a bow tie and black pants. They are seen smiling at each other while posing for the photos. Ira is giving Nupur a peck on the cheek in one of the photos. The location is geotagged as Lake Constance, which borders Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

As a follow up to her post, Ira also uploaded some photos on Instagram Stories which included a candid of the couple, looking away from the camera and distracted. In another one, Nupur was seen posing with friend Smritee Paul.

Ira, who keeps her fans updated with her life through Instagram, had posted pictures on Instagram Stories last week too, which showed her father Aamir Khan and Smritee joining the couple in Christmas celebrations. They were seen sitting next to a telescope.

Nupur and Ira’s relationship was confirmed by the starkidduring Valentine’s week this year when she penned a heartfelt note for the gym trainer on Promise Day.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena also share a son together, Junaid Khan. Meanwhile, Aamir had a son, Azad Rao Khan from his second marriage to director Kiran Rao.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.