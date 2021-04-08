Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Get Mushy and are 'Ready for Lockdown', See Pic

After dating musician Mishaal Kirpalani for a couple of years, Ira Khan seems to have found love in fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Ira took to social media and shared a loved up picture with her beau as she wrote that they were “Ready for the lockdown." She accompanied it with a heart shaped emoji and seeing the lovebirds together is making our hearts flutter.

In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra has announced state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown. Interestingly, Ira and Nupur had spent last year’s quarantine and lockdown period together as well.

Ira is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. She her directorial debut back in 2019 with Euripedes’ Medea, a play that had Hazel Keech in the lead role.

