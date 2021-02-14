Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Lovey-dovey Pics are Here to Make Your Valentine's Day Mushier

It was only recently that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare professed their love for each other on social media. Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nupur gifted his ladylove a handmade bouquet of red roses and his sweet gesture for her is touching our heart.

Ira shared a glimpse of this special Valentine's Day gift from Nupur on social media. We can see some heart shaped balloons lying on the floor as well. Nupur arrived on the occasion wearing a red Tee.

Nupur also shared a loving post for Ira on social media marking V-Day. He shared some throwback pics where the couple is getting all love-dovey.

A couple of days before Valentine's Day, Ira had shared a series of pics on social media and made her relationship with Nupur Instagram official. The mushy moments of the two went viral on social media.

"Its an honour to make promises with and to you," wrote Ira on social media confession her love for Nupur. He wrote in the comments section, "I love you."

Nupur has been accompanying Ira and her family on trips as well. He was seen at Ira's cousin's wedding recently, which was also attended by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Before that he accompanied the Khan family to their Gir trip for Aamir and Kiran's wedding anniversary celebrations.

Ira and Nupur reportedly came close during the lockdown when the former decided to work on her fitness and since then, the duo is believed to be completely inseparable. Nupur even trains Ira's father Aamir, and has been training Sushmita Sen for some years now. It is believed that Nupur has also met Ira's mother Reena Dutta.