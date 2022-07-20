Ira Khan, BF Nupur Spend Quality Time with Grandma Zeenat Hussain; Fans Ask 'Are You Guys Getting Married?'

Ira Khan’s social media gets as real as it can be. Aamir Khan’s daughter has used Instagram as a medium to draw attention to mental health issues and body positivity. Other than being an avid advocate for mental health, the star kid often shares glimpses of her loved ones on her Instagram space.

On Tuesday, Ira shared “random happy” moments with her beau, Nupur Shikhare and grandmother Zeenat Hussain spending quality time together. In the latest set of photos, Zeenat Hussain is seen seated on a chair while Ira and Nupur are gathered together around her. The trio flashed their big dazzling smiles as they posed for the camera. Ira captioned the photo, “Random happy photo,” with an adorable photo.

Ira donned a black embroidered bralette and paired it with printed pants. She completed her look with copper statement earrings. Zeenat Hussain looked lovely in a baby pink salwar suit.

Here take a look at the post:

As soon as, she added the photos to Instagram, friends and fans poured comment section with red heart emojis. Dangal actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh also commented with multiple heart emojis.

Ira and Nupur often share their mushy pictures on social media. The couple last month marked their two years of togetherness. Ira shared a couple of photos wherein they were seen sharing a laugh and even kisses in the photos.

The caption of the post read, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you, as truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything. (sic)”

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead. She is now a proud founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation which raises awareness about mental wellbeing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.