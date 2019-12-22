Ira Khan Calls Sona Mohapatra 'Aunty', Salman Loses Cool as Sidharth-Rashami's Fight Get Ugly

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been winning the Internet lately. She has made a name for herself in the glam world and her stunning pictures from the photoshoots are gaining much attention on social media. Sharing new pics she also wrote an appreciation post for singer Sona Mohapatra. However, netizens couldn't help but notice the use of the word ‘aunty’ for the singer. Sona was quick to point that out too.

Read: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Calls Sona Mohapatra Aunty, Singer Says She Prefers 'Maasi'

From hurling abuses, questioning characters to demeaning the housemates, the contestants have stooped down to many levels. The rage between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been seldom finding outlet but what happened in the weekend ka care episode left when Salman Khan enraged.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill

Read: Rashami Desai's Family Issues, Love Story and Banktruptcy

Read: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth Engage in Twitter Spat Over Sidharth-Asim Fight

Superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3, which hit the screens on December 20, has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was critcised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

Read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Trimmed by 9 Mins, After Facing Criticism for Being Too Long

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha Says Anti-CAA Stir More Important than Dabangg 3 Earnings

There were reports that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was removed as the face of Haryana's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign. The reason, it is widely believed, was her tweeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Parineeti was not removed as the face of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in Haryana as her association with it had expired in April 2017.

Read: Parineeti Chopra's Association with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Ended in 2017

Read: Mira Nair Says Suitable Boy Actress Beaten for Protesting Against CAA in Lucknow, Demands Release

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a major fallout during The Kapil Sharma Show and since then the two haven't worked together. Kapil allegedly misbehaved with Sunil, post which the latter denied working with him. On Saturday, Kapil took to social media to post a picture of himself with Salman Khan and Sunil. Soon after the picture was shared, fans rushed to the comment section to celebrate their union.

Read: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Posed Together with Salman Khan and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.