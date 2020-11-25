Ira Khan Dating Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Check Out Their Adorable Social Media Moments

Ira Khan has never shied away from putting her dating life in public. After break up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira is rumoured to be dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. As per reports, Nupur trains Ira's dad Aamir Khan as well. In fact, a look at Nupur's social media timeline, and we see that Ira is also training with Nupur.

As per a news website, Ira and Nupur came close during the lockdown when the former decided to work on her body and since then, the duo is believed to be inseparable. They have holidayed with each other at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. They celebrated almost all the festivals together with their close friends. Ira has even introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta. Source adds they are pretty serious about each other. In fact, Ira's WhatsApp display pic is also an adorable moment of Nupur and her from Diwali 2020 celebrations.

Take a look at some of the duo's adorable social media moments.

Ira and Junaid Khan are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.