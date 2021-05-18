Ira Khan Demurs ‘Gender Nouns’ After a Fan Calls Her ‘Aamir Khan’s Son’

Ira Khan has always been vocal about issues such as mental health and gender stereotypes in the past. Recently, the star kid snapped at a fan calling her Aamir Khan’s son on Instagram. Objecting to the use of ‘gender nouns’ like son or daughter, she gave him a befitting response.

As Ira is quite active on social media, she often interacts with her fans and followers. On Monday evening, the 24-year-old held a question and answer session with her fans. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram stories and fuelled the interaction, “I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?” As the post started to gain the attention of her followers, one chipped in and asked, “Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren’t you Aamir Khan sir’s son)?" This enraged Ira and she was quick to retort. She demurred the use of ‘gender nouns’ saying, “But what even are these gendered nouns?" and emphasised that she is his daughter, not ‘son’.

Unlike her father Aamir, she is not interested in pursuing a career in acting. In earlier interviews, she had cleared her stance and told that she always felt comfortable and enthusiastic working off stage or behind the camera. She further revealed that she has never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film.

Earlier, Ira grabbed headlines when she discussed her mental health and revealed that she has been battling depression. She opened to spread awareness about the sensitive issue which has a stigma attached to it.

Lately, the star kid interacted with her fans on social media on her birthday. She revealed how she suffered from a slip disc when she was just 19 years of age and how this has restricted her movement. She also promised to take up a month’s workout challenge. She often posts her pictures and workout videos on Instagram regarding the same.

