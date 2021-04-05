Ira Khan Gives a Lesson on How to Pronounce Her Name Right, Says 'Enough is Enough'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, took to Instagram to share the correct pronunciation of her name. She decided to teach her followers the right way to say her name after many of them failed to pronounce it correctly during an Instagram live session. Even her friends had started to tease her about the goof up. But she put an end to it as she shared a video to teach everyone the correct way to say her name.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the superstar’s daughter expressed her woes and cleared the confusion surrounding the pronunciation of her name. She captioned the video as: “Ira. Eye-ra. Nothing else. #enoughisenough #swearjar." Ira also went on to add that whosoever mispronounces her name after this will be charged with a fine of Rs 5000. She will donate the fine by the end of the month or year. We hope that this video does its job and sorts her problem.

On the personal front, Ira is dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds when Ira started posting adorable pictures with Nupur on social media. This year in February, she finally confirmed her relationship and made it official on Instagram by posting romantic pictures with her boyfriend. Going by social media posts of Ira which never fail to set relationship goals, the couple looks nothing but lost in love.

Professionally, Ira made an impressive directorial debut in December 2019 with a theatre play named Euripides Medea, which was an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy, Medea. The play starred her brother Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech.