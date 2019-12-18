Take the pledge to vote

Ira Khan Lives Her Dream of Having A Tree House with A Red-hot Photoshoot

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She is very active on social media and keeps treating followers with her photoshoot pictures.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan seems to be having the best days of her life in the glam world. The starkid is posting pictures from her photoshoot, one dress at a time.

On Tuesday, Ira posted a picture on Instagram, dressed up in a red gown. The fairy gown made her look no less than a princess. She posted it with the caption, “I always wanted a tree house.”

Along with a red coloured dress, Ira has always dyed her hair in shades of the dress. She looks stunning and hot, as she poses while standing on the tree house. Previously, the star kid posted several pictures in different dresses, during the same photoshoot.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She is currently in relationship with Mishaal Kriplani, a musician and her friend.

On the professional front, Ira made her debut as a director of the theatre production Medea. The play is an Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. The titular role is played by movie actress Hazel Keech. Sharing the news on Instagram, Ira wrote, “She said yes. It's amazing to get to work with you as a friend but more importantly as an actor, I can't wait to see what we make."

Here are some pictures from Ira's Instagram:

