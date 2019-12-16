Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Ira Khan Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown, See Pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet but she is already very popular among fans on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ira Khan Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Ira Khan

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, is keeping her fans on social media abuzz with her pictures where she is seen wearing thigh-high slit violet coloured backless dress. The pictures shared on Instagram are part of a photoshoot where Ira is playing the muse of a photographer.

In one of the pictures shared by Ira, she is seen posing on a wooden log with one of her feet in air and the other resting on the log. The log is on a lush green hill top. At the backdrop, there are hills and cloudy sky.

The caption of the pictures posted by Ira reads, “What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday."

In another picture, Ira is seen facing her back towards the camera, standing on a wooden log. In the picture, Ira is seen holding her footwear on her one hand and with her other hand she is holding her hair. The picture seems to have been clicked at dusk and she is seen looking towards the valley that has a lake running by.

In another picture, Ira is seen sitting on a wooden log with her hair open. She is resting her one arm and leg on the log.

In another picture, Ira is seen standing on a jeep posing for the camera. She captioned the image, “Can I drive this jeep? Edited: May I drive this jeep?”

Soon after being posted, the pictures went viral and all the pictures received a number of comments as well as several likes.

Ira Khan is yet to make her debut in acting. She recently made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea. She has been garnering lot of appreciation for the same.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram