Ira Khan Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown, See Pics

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, is keeping her fans on social media abuzz with her pictures where she is seen wearing thigh-high slit violet coloured backless dress. The pictures shared on Instagram are part of a photoshoot where Ira is playing the muse of a photographer.

In one of the pictures shared by Ira, she is seen posing on a wooden log with one of her feet in air and the other resting on the log. The log is on a lush green hill top. At the backdrop, there are hills and cloudy sky.

The caption of the pictures posted by Ira reads, “What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday."

In another picture, Ira is seen facing her back towards the camera, standing on a wooden log. In the picture, Ira is seen holding her footwear on her one hand and with her other hand she is holding her hair. The picture seems to have been clicked at dusk and she is seen looking towards the valley that has a lake running by.

In another picture, Ira is seen sitting on a wooden log with her hair open. She is resting her one arm and leg on the log.

In another picture, Ira is seen standing on a jeep posing for the camera. She captioned the image, “Can I drive this jeep? Edited: May I drive this jeep?”

Soon after being posted, the pictures went viral and all the pictures received a number of comments as well as several likes.

Ira Khan is yet to make her debut in acting. She recently made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea. She has been garnering lot of appreciation for the same.

