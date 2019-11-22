Ira Khan on Possibly Directing Father Aamir Khan: Want to be Sure of Myself Before I Work with Him

It is common for family members in Bollywood to often work together. Irrespective of personal bonds, this often requires the family to be in equilibrium to work together. Currently, that is what Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is focussing on.

Ira will be making her debut as a play director and has expressed an interest in going forward with the role. Nevertheless, she states that she still has a lot more learning to do before working with Aamir Khan himself. In an interview with Bombay Times she said, "Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him."

Ira's play is titled Medea based on Euripides' adaptation. The play is set to be staged in November throughout Mumbai. Hazel Keech will be playing the protagonist of the play. Admitting that she had not seen any of her films, Ira stated that she picked Keech for her subtleties which the former felt was perfect for the part. Ira had also revealed that her father had mentored her on being a director. He had advised her to make every decision of the play as the director and not worry about the feelings of the people she works with.

