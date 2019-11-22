Ira Khan on Possibly Directing Father Aamir Khan: Want to be Sure of Myself Before I Work with Him
Ira Khan will be making her debut as a director with her upcoming play based on Euripides' Madea in December.
Ira Khan will be making her debut as a director with her upcoming play based on Euripides' Madea in December.
It is common for family members in Bollywood to often work together. Irrespective of personal bonds, this often requires the family to be in equilibrium to work together. Currently, that is what Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is focussing on.
Ira will be making her debut as a play director and has expressed an interest in going forward with the role. Nevertheless, she states that she still has a lot more learning to do before working with Aamir Khan himself. In an interview with Bombay Times she said, "Working with somebody you know personally can be complicated, and that’s not specifically for my dad, but applies to anybody. I want to be sure of myself before I work with my dad because he is really well-read, like everybody else in the family. So, when I’m sure about myself, I would think about directing him."
View this post on Instagram
Euripiedes' Medea. My first play. My first properly professional endeavour. I can't wait for everyone to watch it! Come and hopefully you will walk out feeling what only a great work of storytelling can make you feel. . LINK IN BIO! . . . #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy #mumbaitheatre #bangaloretheatre #theatre #directorialdebut #ecstatic #greektragedy
Ira's play is titled Medea based on Euripides' adaptation. The play is set to be staged in November throughout Mumbai. Hazel Keech will be playing the protagonist of the play. Admitting that she had not seen any of her films, Ira stated that she picked Keech for her subtleties which the former felt was perfect for the part. Ira had also revealed that her father had mentored her on being a director. He had advised her to make every decision of the play as the director and not worry about the feelings of the people she works with.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a 27-Year-Old's Initiative to Save Stray Dogs Landed Him a 'Dream' Job with Ratan Tata
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- These Four Xiaomi Mi TV Models are Getting Android TV 9.0 Update