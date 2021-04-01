Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Depression and Burnouts in New Instagram Video

One of the renowned star kids of Bollywood and Amir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been vocal about her depression and how she has been dealing with it. Sharing the same, she recently made a new post on Instagram.

The 24-year-old took to her social media to document another facet of her depression and this time she opened up about her burnouts. In a six-minute thirty six-second video, Ira spoke how one of the aspects of her depression compels her to work and take on so much of work that after a while she crashes due to burnout. And as the burnout happens she starts to feel better but then again she undergoes a phase where she is struggling to be functional all over again.

Ira also spoke on how her depression is not where she is addicted to drugs or alcohol, but she is more focused on getting as much work done as possible. She said that there is a part of her that tells her to pile up a lot of work and says that she can do one more thing and that pushes her. Ira also mentioned how she had this conversation with her therapist and told her that although she does not want to lose that part of her that pushes her to get work done but she is also concerned about the crashing feeling and the intense burnout that it leaves. Ira said that there is a part of her that tells her that her depression is not that bad and that she should not be overreacting about it. In the video she also mentioned that although her therapist agreed with her, she did tell Ira that the tone of her inner voice that forces her to get work done needs to change.

Captioning the post Ira wrote, “Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know.” Ira further wrote in her caption that there are lots of parts to her and currently there is a conflict between two of them, which very seriously affects her attempts at healing from her overall depression.

Meanwhile, Ira is an aspiring filmmaker. She recently directed Euripides’ Medea, a classic tragedy which ran in Mumbai and Bangalore. The play featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role.