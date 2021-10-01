Ira Khan Opens Up on Beating Depression During Instagram Live Session

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the session, a user asked Ira, “How did you beat depression?" To this, Ira replied, “Get to know yourself. Figure out what you like, what you don’t like. Who you like, who you don’t like and what you want and then you’ll try and start to live your life that way. I think."

On World Mental Health Day 2020, Ira confessed about battling clinical depression for more than four years now. Ira shared a video stating that she is doing “much better" now. However, she further hopes to help people struggling with mental health issues by starting a conversation on social media.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video wherein she revealed being “depressed."

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid.

