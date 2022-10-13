Ira Khan Reveals She is Feeling 'Heavy', Admits Stalking Herself on Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, doesn’t shy away from talking about her mental health. From opening up on being diagnosed with depression to spreading awareness about mental health issues, the 25-year-old keeps no filters. On Wednesday, October 12, Ira Khan revealed she stalks herself on social media and has some interesting observations to share.

She stated that her feed used to be fun and interesting. But now it appears to be 'heavy' for her. In addition to this, now when she happens to do something fun, Ira Khan refrains from capturing it in a photograph.

“I stalk myself on Instagram sometimes. I feel like I used to have such a fun and interesting Instagram. Now it’s all… heavy. Probably because that’s how I’ve been feeling. But also, when I’m doing fun things now, I don’t seem to have any pictures of it,” she wrote in the post.

Ira Khan believes that her new practice is good as she aims to become fun and interesting in person not just for Instagram. But there’s also a dilemma for her. “But I want to be a person with a fun and interesting Instagram. Not for Instagram. For me. To stalk.”

This revelation of Ira Khan was shared alongside a photo of herself that features the star kid lost in her thoughts. Looking away from the director of the camera, Ira Khan bites her lower lip as she appears to be contemplating something. With her hair left open, Ira has donned a blue athleisure top. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Ira recently announced her engagement with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The two have been dating each other for about two years and will soon be taking the wedding vows. The star kid announced the news with an Instagram post.

In the proposal video, the fitness trainer walks toward Ira Khan and plants a sweet kiss on her kiss before surprising her by going on his knees. He takes the mic to ask, “Will you marry me?” Ira Khan responds, “Yes.” The couple lock lips as the crowd hoot and cheer for them.

