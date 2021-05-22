Ira Khan Says She Must Have 'Ruined' Holidays for Aamir Khan, Mom Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has a strong social media presence as she often interacts with her fans on Instagram. In a recent interactive Instagram stories, Ira pondered about the sacrifices made by her parents for their children.

In a selfie video, Ira could be heard saying, “Past few years I’ve felt like my mom and all parents seem to have to give up on a lot for their kids. I don’t know if I could really do that for anyone. I must have ruined so many holidays for my mom and my dad. Like you can’t do anything. You have to take your child everywhere with you which is fine but then there’s so many things you can’t do because you’ve to look after them."

Posting another clip, Ira wrote, “No movies that are PG 13, have to end your day when your child is tired and wants to go home. Can’t go off spontaneously with friends because they have school the next day." adding, “and I still call my mama for help."

Ira also said that she wonders if she ‘could really do that for anyone’. Ira is also an advocate for mental health. She is open about her depression and has often talked about it on social media.

Meanwhile, Ira is an aspiring filmmaker. She recently directed Euripides’ Medea, a classic tragedy which ran in Mumbai and Bangalore. The play featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role.

