Ira Khan Shares Adorable Pictures with Dad Aamir Khan, Calls Him Couch-Buddy

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a cuddly picture with him. Calling him his 'couch-buddy', Ira can be seen sharing a warm hug with the actor.

Updated:September 18, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
The picture has the father-daughter duo enjoying each others company on a casual day. Aamir can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch and has his arms wrapped around his daughter. In the pictures, Aamir can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and cap while Ira is seen in a yellow T-shirt.

Take a look:

Ira was in news recently, when, a few months ago she confirmed being in a relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. It happened when she hosted ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle. One follower asked her whether she was "dating" anyone, and in reply, she posted a picture with Mishaal on her handle.

She also created ripples on social media for sharing pictures from her photoshoot. For her photoshoot, the star kid has been experimenting with her looks and goes from donning pastel dresses to sporting a goth look.

For the unversed, Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had shared that Ira was keen on entering the film industry.

