Ira Khan Shares Cute Pics with 'Dramebaaz' Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter,theatre director Ira Khan is living joyful days of her life with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The starkid recently posted some pictures with the fitness trainer on her Instagram handle. In the caption, Ira called her boyfriend ‘dramebaaz’. The post was accompanied byhashtags love, cuddles and happy pill. Ira uploaded the picture on Friday, where the couple is busy cuddling each other. While Ira looks tired, Nupur seems to be trying to cheer her up by making funny faces.

With her arms around Nupur’s neck, Ira is holding him from the back. The post received a lot of comments admiring the beautiful bond of the couple. Actor Siddharth Menon commented, “Aww,” while a fan wrote, “So special couple."

This is not the first time that the theatre director has posted such love-filled pictures with Nupur. Social media PDA is very common for the duo as they keep sharing work out videos together. A few months, Ira posted an adorable video where she called him her anchor and expressed her love for him.

The couple’s relationship was made official by Ira on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year. During Valentine’s week, Ira posted a bunch of pictures with Nupur and wrote that she feels honoured to be able to make promises with and to him. The couple’s at-home Valentine’s day celebration pictures were also posted on Ira’s Instagram handle.

Ira is one of the two kids of Aamir from his first wife Reena Dutta. While the actor’s son Junaid Khan is preparing to become an actor, Ira found her passion working off-stage. She has already made her debut as a theatre director. With Hazel Keech as the lead, she directed a play called Medea.

