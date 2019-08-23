Ira Khan Shares Romantic Pic With Boyfriend Mishaal, But Her Caption Spark Concern Among Netizens

Few months ago, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirmed that she's dating Mishaal Kirpalani. It happened when she hosted ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram handle. One follower asked her whether she was "dating" anyone, and in reply she posted a picture with Mishaal on her handle.

Now, Ira has posted another picture with Mishaal on the photo-video sharing app. The picture shows Mishaal hugging Ira from behind as they pose candidly. But, the caption to the post is raising concern among netizens. Ira writes: "Everything will be okay," along with hashtags #missyou, #existentialcrisis, #acceptance and #relationship among others.

As soon as the picture went up, users started reacting to the caption. One person asked, “What is your problem?" out of concern and clarity to what Ira is actually referring to. While others, gave compliments to the cute post.

Take a look at the post shared by Ira here:

The couple often shares cute pictures together on their social media handles. On Ira’s birthday, Mishaal had shared their picture alongside a sweet caption. On the other hand, Ira had posted multiple pictures with him on Valentine’s Day.

Just like, other star kids even Ira is in the news for her entry in Bollywood. While in an interview with India Today, Aamir also hinted towards it by saying, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know.”

