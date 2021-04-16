Ira Khan Shares Video of Her First 'Failed' Kickboxing Class With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, the 24-year-old daughter of director and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has shared a video giving a sneak peek into her ‘first’ kick-boxing class with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The video, which she shared on her Instagram, shows Ira practising kick-boxing under the able guidance of Nupur.

In the video, Ira can be heard saying “sorry" as she hits Nupur. Moments later, she was also seen giving him a surprise hug. In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing." She also added a few hashtags such as “fail", “first class" and “Surprise attack".

Ira’s boyfriend Nupur reposted the same video on his feed and wrote, “Worth a fight," with an heart emoticon.

A section of fans also showered their virtual token of love for Ira. They have flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including fire, heart-eyes, and red-heart, among many others. Many of Ira’s followers went gaga over her physique.

Ira’s Instagram feed highlights a handful of videos and photos of her boyfriend. Time and again, she keeps posting her pictures with him on social media. She announced her relationship with Nupur on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2021.

