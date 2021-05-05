Ira Khan Shares Workout Videos of Her Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share new videos of her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, working out at home. Nupur is a fitness trainer.

The state government has imposed a strict lockdown in Mumbai owing to the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the lockdown, the workout places are closed as well.

Ira’s story shows her boyfriend has been working out rigorously at home to maintain himself. She posted two clips. In the first one, Nupur can be seen taking a center stage and performing a kind of push-up that only an expert can do, which Ira records from the corner of a room. Looking at this exercise, his girlfriend wrote that she does not understand the strange moves he was performing.

In the second clip, he can be seen sitting down on a chair to relax. He then picks up his mobile phone and points at her filming him. Looks like Nupur was not only busy working out, but was also keeping an eye out on Ira. In this video, Ira wrote that she “loves distracting” her beau.

Nupur too doesn’t seem to mind his girlfriend hanging around while he is busy exercising. Reposting Ira’s video to his Instagram stories, Nupur lovingly wrote that she has her eyes on him.

Ira is an artist, a fitness enthusiast and an active Instagram user. Last month, when she went for her first kickboxing session, she poked fun at herself for not being able to do the moves. She also shared pictures on the photo-sharing app in which she was seen near a swimming pool. Nupur had also posted a photo of her exercising and he could be seen cheering for her. Ira had also shared the picture and called her boyfriend an excited puppy.

Earlier, Ira had shared the news about the downfall of her previous relationship and the start of a new relationship with Nupur.

