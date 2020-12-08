Ira Khan Takes a Break by Dipping Into the Pool in Black and Yellow Bikini

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared a stunning picture in a bikini on Instagram. In the photo, Ira is seen getting out of a pool dressed in a black and yellow bikini.

"I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I'm back to work. Thanks for waiting," Ira wrote alongside the image. The photo also reveals her sun, moon and star tattoo on her forearm.

In another picture she shared, she is seen lying in a bathtub outdoors and reading a book. Ira is reportedly on a trip to Lonavala where the pictures have been taken.

Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.