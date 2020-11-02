Ira Khan Talks About Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta's Divorce: We Are Not a Broken Family By Any Means

Ira Khan, who opened up about her battle with depression last month, recently shared another video, where she talked about her privilege as Aamir Khan's daughter and how that stopped her from asking for help. Ira said that she would cry and get upset all the time, and cancel plans with her friends to not spoil their mood by her behavior.

In the 10 minute-long video, Ira also talked about her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's divorce. “When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she shared.

“My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad.”

The filmmaker also talked about a part of her that still makes her doubt that she is making it all up. She said that old habits die hard and since despite all the love and care she feels sad, she needs to try and fix things. She also said that she needs to ask for help.