Ira Khan Throws Pool Party on Birthday, Channels Summer Vacation Vibes in Cute Striped Bikini

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turned 25 on Sunday. The starkid threw a pool party at home, in perfect summer birthday style, which was attended by both her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She had two cake-cutting ceremonies, one with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, and another one with her parents and brother Azad Rao Khan.

A picture from Ira’s cake-cutting ceremony with her parents was shared online, showing her family celebrating her birthday after a pool session. Ira is seen in a striped bikini as she blows out the candles, while her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless in the background. They seem to have just stepped out of the water. Ira’s mother and Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta is seen in the photo too.

While the birthday girl is yet to share any photos on Instagram, Nupur shared a few pictures from the celebrations, writing, “Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love." The first picture shows her blowing out the candles before cutting a cake and the second shows her chilling at a restaurant. The last romantic photo of the couple seems to be a throwback from one of their pool outings.

Hazel Keech, who had acted in Ira’s directorial debut, the play Medea, wished her in the comments section. She wrote, “Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved.” Many of their fans also wished her on the occasion.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also attended the party with husband and music composer Ram Sampath. Sona shared a Reel compiling clips from the party, which showed her dancing with Ira. Sona also joked about the fact that she turned up for the pool party in a playsuit.

On the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps into acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

