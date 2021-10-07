Ira Khan's Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Shares Adorable Post For Her on Anniversary of Their Special Tattoo

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan was constantly in the headlines for being in a romantic relationship with her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. During Valentine's Week earlier this year, they made their romance official. The pair is currently in the headlines for celebrating one year of Ira's first designed tattoo on Wednesday, which she inked on Nupur's forearm. Both of their Instagram accounts are loaded with lovable photos of each other, and we can easily say that they indeed are a perfect pair.

Nupur recently took to his account and uploaded a throwback clip of Ira being a tattoo artist and giving her beau an anchor tattoo. His post was full of love and admiration for his girl. Ira, who had never done a tattoo before, did an excellent job of making a great and perfect anchor on her boyfriend's forearm. Nupur, on the other hand, is remembering the one-year milestone of this tattoo.

Celebrating the day, he wrote in the caption, "Coz I can't help. One year to this day when you gave me my Tattoo. Thank you for this Bubs @khan.ira how amazing are you, who will say this is your first tattoo ever? (sic)”

Ira left adoring remarks on Nupur's post. She wrote, “Awwlie! So that's what you were doing the whole time? Taking videos of me?”Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh also commented on Nupur’s video, calling them the cutest.

Ira was recently photographed with her father, Aamir in the city on their way to a dinner date. The paparazzi saw Aamir and Ira when they arrived at Mizu, a restaurant in Mumbai's Khar neighbourhood. In contrast to father Aamir's formal look, daughter Ira wore a casual and comfortable attire for her dinner with her father.

Meanwhile, Ira has no desire to follow in the footsteps of her father, Aamir. Instead, she is interested in direction. Her 2019 directorial debut was a theatre production titled Euripedes' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech as the lead actress.

