Ira Khan's Cryptic Post on Father Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Divorce: 'Next Review Tomorrow'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday, July 3. In a joint statement released on Saturday, the couple said that they will continue to be co-parents for their son Azad. Now, Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Ira Khan shared a picture on social media with a cryptic caption, amid this divorce row.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira shared a selfie and captioned it as, “Next review tomorrow! What’s it going to be?”

Aamir Khan was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and they have two children, son Junaid and daughter Ira. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao married on December 28, 2005, after the latter assisted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker on Lagaan, which was headlined and produced by the superstar. The couple announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in December 2001.

The statement issued by the couple read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

“We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the joint statement concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here