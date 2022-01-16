Ira Khan's Fan Asks Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Not to Touch Her, He Responds with Hilarious Video

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been dating for almost two years now. While the couple often shares romantic posts for each other, a fan of Aamir Khan’s daughter wasn’t too pleased with what they were seeing. The admirer, responding to one of Nupur’s Instagram Stories featuring Ira, dropped a message that read, “Ira is my love, don’t touch."

The message prompted Nupur and Ira to come up with a video response for the admirer. The video began with Nupur reading the text and walking up to Ira, who was busy with work. He stood next to her and touched her with a finger. Assuming he was done with his response, he began to walk away. However, he returned again and planted a kiss on Ira’s cheek. She instantly cracked up. The small skit played against the song U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer.

Nupur’s friends and followers cracked up watching the video. They took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “Too funny! So you popeye," a friend of the couple said. “I love how he looks at her after reading a message… No words just that look cracked me up!" a follower commented. “But her Acting to Do nothing in front of the laptop is So Awesomely fake," added another, referring to Ira.

Ira made her relationship official in 2021, on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration. The couple is often spotted together. While they spend time together working out, they had also taken a couple of trips together. They recently holidayed at a snowcapped destination in December.

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira isn’t inclined towards becoming an actor. She had tried her hand at directing with the play Medea in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to “raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

