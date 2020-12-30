Ira Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Joins Her, Aamir Khan and Family on Gir Safari

The news of Ira Khan dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare came to light earlier this year in November. It is said that Nupur trains Ira's dad Aamir Khan as well and during the lockdown, she herself has been working out under his guidance. Now, Nupur seems to have the Khan family's approval as he joined them on Gir National Park safari where Aamir and Kiran Rao also celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on December 28.

While Ira was seen heading out for the vacation with her dad and family members earlier in the week, Nupur also joined them on the trip. He posted some moments from the Gir safari, about which Aamir was seen raving about in the media as well.

Aamir had shared how he'd come across many Asiatic lions during the safari and the family was enamoured by the beauty of the majestic animal. Nupur too shared some moments from the Gir safari on his social media handle as he spilled the beans on being with Ira and her family on this trip.

Ira and Nupur have holidayed with each other at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar as well. They celebrated almost all the festivals together with their close friends. Ira has even introduced him to her mom Reena Dutta. A source shared earlier that they are pretty serious about each other. In fact, both Ira and Nupur's Instagram profiles are filled with adorable couple moments.

Read: Ira Khan Dating Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare? Check Out Their Adorable Social Media Moments

Ira and Junaid Khan are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea.