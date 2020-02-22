Ira Shares Old, Adorable Picture with Father Aamir Khan, Calls Self 'Santa's Helper'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared an unseen picture with her dad from a childhood Christmas celebration on Instagram. The throwback post features the Lagaan actor with a young Ira standing beside him, next to a giant Christmas tree.

In the endearing photo, Ira is wearing a pink tee and grey trackpants and a red Santa cap. Aamir’s look is reminiscent of the 2005 film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. He is seen dressed in a black tee and denim shorts and his iconic long hair and big moustache. Interestingly, Aamir's wife Kiran Rao is seen seated in the bottom right cornor of the piuc, dressed in a red salwar suit.

Ira shared the image, alongside the caption, “Santa's helper. I even have the ears for it!”

She went on to add the hashtags #throwback #christmas #missing #santashelper #elf #elfears #fashiondisaster #film and #nostalgia to the post, which has garnered over 14K likes since being posted.

Ira is Aamir Khan's younger child with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira, who has studied music, made her directorial debut last year with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured her brother Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh will be essaying important roles in the remake. Laal Singh Chaddha is set for a Christmas 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more