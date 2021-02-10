Iran Khan Says She Felt 'Absolutely Crap', Forced Herself to Smile for Pictures at Cousin Zayn Khan's Wedding

Lately, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been winning the Internet with her 'happy' pictures from her cousin Zayn Khan's wedding. Ira was super active on social media, sharing a sneak peek from vibrant pre-wedding festivities, however, she wasn't feeling up for the celebrations.

Ira, who has been vocal about facing mental health issues shared a new post on Instagram revealing she felt 'absolutely crap' at her cousin's wedding and had to force herself to smile for pictures. She said she had to suppress her real feelings to put up a happy face and due to her hectic job schedule, she hasn't been very frequent on social media. Ira confessed to feeling low lately adding she would 'go to work, cry and go to sleep.'

In the caption of the video, she also shared a trigger warning. "It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day last year. Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years.

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.