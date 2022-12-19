Iranian Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Arrested For Her Solidarity With Anti-Hijab Protests

Iran’s famed actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who is best known for the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, has been arrested by the government. The arrest was made on December 17 after the actress supported a protest movement that rocked the country a few months ago when a woman in police custody died. According to the news agency ISNA, Taraneh had made a social media post in support of a man who was executed by Iranian authorities in connection to the protests.

Since the start of the protests in September, which were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini that month, Iran has executed several protestors. The death of a 23-year-old man last week, identified as Mohsen Shekari by Iranian news outlets, drew an instant and scathing censure from governments in Europe, the United States, and human rights organizations.

Taraneh Adidoosti also condemned the execution and urged action. On her Instagram account, she said, “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not acting is a disgrace to humanity”.

However, the post instantly put her on the radar of the Iranian government, leading to her arrest. According to ISNA, the arrest was made as the actress did not provide any proof of her claims. Her Instagram handle has also been suspended.

The news agency Tasnim, which acts as the voice of the Iranian government stated that she was detained for “spreading false information and supporting counter-revolutionary circles.

Taraneh most recently appeared in the movie Leila’s Brothers, which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

