iReel Awards 2018: Bose is Very Special to Me, Says Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao is nominated in the Best Actor (Drama) category for his performance in Bose: Dead/Alive.
Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has earned himself a well-deserved spot in the list of critically-acclaimed actors in Bollywood with performances in films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Trapped, Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Omerta among others.
In the year 2017, apart from starring in three back-to-back exceptionally well-made films, he forayed into digital space with Alt Balaji’s Bose: Dead/Alive. His performance in the show, set around the life and legend of Subhas Chandra Bose, settled any doubts about his formidable artistry and phenomenal talent.
The actor is also nominated in the Best Actor category for his web debut at News18’s iReel Awards, to be held on September 6 in Mumbai.
Thanking News18.com for recognising his performance, Rajkummar said, “It’s a great initiative because there’s so much of great content happening in the digital world, and especially when News18 does an initiative like this, it’s very encouraging for a lot of people to step out and start making things because there are people out there who are watching it and honouring these actors and technicians.”
He added, “More power to you guys. Keep doing it. Last year I was there. And this year, too, I’m looking forward. Bose is very special to me.”
Last year, News18 honoured the accomplishments of Rajkummar by felicitating him with Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award.
The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Stree. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khuranna in key roles, Stree is a horror comedy, a genre less explored in Bollywood. Barring Bhool Bhulaiya and Golmaal Again, no as such film in the genre has done well at the box office.
When asked if he was at all hesitant while taking it up, the actor said, “I was laughing so hard while reading the script, and was also getting scared in bits because it’s such a unique combination of horror and great humour. Raj and DK are known for their quirks. Their writing is so intelligent. I’m a big fan of their writing since Go Goa Gone. So I had no hesitations. I think it’s a great story, and talk about something which is not really explored earlier. I definitely have to be a part of this film.”
Set in a small town of Chanderi near Bhopal, Stree revolves around a female ghost who targets young men. Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik.
