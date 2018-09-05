iReel Awards 2018: It No Longer Begins or Ends on a Friday, Says Nimrat Kaur on Web Series Space

From shutting down rumors of an alleged affair to playing a woman trainee combat Army officer in a web series, actor Nimrat Kaur sure knows how to smoothly walk tight ropes.Nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category at News 18’s iReel Awards for her layered portrayal of Captain Shikha Sharma in Alt Balaji’s 2017 show The Test Case, the 36-year-old says she knew from the get-go that she had to be a part of this show.“I was given just one line about the story but they (the makers) had me there. An opportunity to play a combat Army officer does not come one’s way again and again. It wasn’t really such a big decision for me. I decided very quickly that I had to do it,” she said.Incidentally, Nimrat’s father was in the Indian Army. So playing a combat trainee was extra special and nostalgic for her. “It was like walking into a childhood memory because the set would look like something I have grown up around,” said the actor.Though she has worked in critically-acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Airlift alongside noted actors such as Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar, Nimrat says she has never felt more fulfilled at work before. “This was truly the most satisfying, gratifying experience I have ever had as an actor. The ability to be able to explore being the only girl in a testosterone-fuelled environment and flesh out a part convincingly through 4.5 hours was genuinely the most fulfilling experience,” she said.However, it wasn’t easy being Captain Shikha Sharma. Nimrat had to go through gruelling training sessions for months to get her part right. Talking about it, she said, “I had to look like I could pull off certain physical activities, exercises and stunts. I wasn’t an unfit person or anything but I had never undergone such a rigorous physical training before. It was very gruelling but very rewarding at the same time.”What does she think about the sudden content boom in the web space? “It’s phenomenal,” she says, adding, “I remember a time when people would just be scouting and wondering what to do with their time and scripts. There’d be technicians out of work and actors wanting to work on something but not wanting to sign up random parts in movies which had nothing to offer to them. This is the best time for any person in the arts to be around. Because there is such great content and so much is work happening.”Nimrat also thinks the web has given longevity and repeat value to good-quality content. “Now people can watch something over and over for the rest of their lives. It no longer begins or ends on a Friday. If it’s good, it’s there forever,” she said.As for her upcoming projects, the actor revealed, “Test Case 2 is being written. I am sure I am going to be a part of that. It’s just a matter of time.”