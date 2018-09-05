iReel Awards 2018: It No Longer Begins or Ends on a Friday, Says Nimrat Kaur on Web Series Space
Nimrat Kaur opens up about playing a combat trainee in Alt Balaji's web series The Test Case and the rise of Indian web shows.
Actor Nimrat Kaur played Captain Shikha Sharma in Alt Balaji's The Test Case. (Image: Instagram/Nimrat Kaur).
Nominated in the Best Actress (Drama) category at News 18’s iReel Awards for her layered portrayal of Captain Shikha Sharma in Alt Balaji’s 2017 show The Test Case, the 36-year-old says she knew from the get-go that she had to be a part of this show.
“I was given just one line about the story but they (the makers) had me there. An opportunity to play a combat Army officer does not come one’s way again and again. It wasn’t really such a big decision for me. I decided very quickly that I had to do it,” she said.
Incidentally, Nimrat’s father was in the Indian Army. So playing a combat trainee was extra special and nostalgic for her. “It was like walking into a childhood memory because the set would look like something I have grown up around,” said the actor.
Though she has worked in critically-acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Airlift alongside noted actors such as Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar, Nimrat says she has never felt more fulfilled at work before. “This was truly the most satisfying, gratifying experience I have ever had as an actor. The ability to be able to explore being the only girl in a testosterone-fuelled environment and flesh out a part convincingly through 4.5 hours was genuinely the most fulfilling experience,” she said.
In 2017 I had the esteemed privilege of playing the first girl commando in the Special Forces in the Indian Army. For nearly 60 days I had the honour of wearing the OG uniform in the name of my costume for the day. Rarely as an actor do you come upon a chance to enact your childhood dream for a living. On this most glorious 70th Army Day, I’m sharing some moments ( thank you @kunjinout for all these gems ♥️) of a time that shall remain most precious to me for all my living days. I could hardly find images from set where I’m not bursting with joy in my time off. The closest I could come to being and feeling one with the Armed Forces all over again. Also, remembering today all the brave, unsung super hero Indian soldiers who no longer live to see and be with their loved ones so that we can peacefully do so. Proud forever to be an Army daughter and so blessed to have played one. #ArmyDay #ProudArmyGirl #FaujiKidForever #TheTestCase #Jan26 @altbalaji
However, it wasn’t easy being Captain Shikha Sharma. Nimrat had to go through gruelling training sessions for months to get her part right. Talking about it, she said, “I had to look like I could pull off certain physical activities, exercises and stunts. I wasn’t an unfit person or anything but I had never undergone such a rigorous physical training before. It was very gruelling but very rewarding at the same time.”
What does she think about the sudden content boom in the web space? “It’s phenomenal,” she says, adding, “I remember a time when people would just be scouting and wondering what to do with their time and scripts. There’d be technicians out of work and actors wanting to work on something but not wanting to sign up random parts in movies which had nothing to offer to them. This is the best time for any person in the arts to be around. Because there is such great content and so much is work happening.”
Nimrat also thinks the web has given longevity and repeat value to good-quality content. “Now people can watch something over and over for the rest of their lives. It no longer begins or ends on a Friday. If it’s good, it’s there forever,” she said.
As for her upcoming projects, the actor revealed, “Test Case 2 is being written. I am sure I am going to be a part of that. It’s just a matter of time.”
