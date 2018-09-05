iReel Awards 2018: My Biggest Challenge in Akki Vikki Te Nikki Was to Not Let Actors Act, Says Vipin Sharma

Vipin Sharma is one of those actors who is not only fascinated by films in general but also loves the idea of films within films, and the story that goes behind a film. Taking this as his reference, he helped create the much-loved web series Akki Vikki Te Nikki. Starring Zeishan Quadri, Nandini Sen and Anand Agarwal the web series about the struggling actors or, as Vipin profoundly calls them in the series, warriors.Speaking to News18.com, Vipin said, "I was sitting in an office and I saw this person who came in for an audition, and as soon as he was in front of the camera and he had to name himself he started acting it out. He thought it is a part of the audition. I was so fascinated with how a struggler thinks that acting as begun as soon as the camera is on.""Their obsession with the idea that one day something will happen compelled me to make script 'Akki Vikki Te Nikki'. It was more of a tribute to them", he further added.Giving shape to his "fascinating idea", he posted on Facebook, 'Looking for bad actors.' The director recalls that he got a great response and people came in large numbers for the audition. Collecting 60 such warriors he conducted a workshop with them for about 3 months and started his not-so-easy-job as a filmmaker."During the workshop, they won't tell me their real stories, they would pretend their lives to be very glamorous. My biggest challenge was to let them not act as big stars they are fascinated with. I never wanted to portray them as strugglers or make fun of them. Nor I wanted them to copy some actor," Sharma said.Vipin Sharma is nominated Best Writing (Comedy) for Akki Vikki Te Nikki at the News18 iReel Awards 2018. "Web series are happening all around us it has become a global thing and if they are not recognised at such a great level people won't understand the efforts that go into making a web series," said Sharma.Inspired by the genre of films within a film, the actor-turned-director is also working on a project, tentatively titled Aaramnagar, which will be a dark comedy about a mediocre filmmaker.Further talking about the project, he said, "Its a tribute to all those filmmakers who want to work on that one idea they have been planning for long but couldn't execute. Its more on a darker and thriller side, but not in a gloomy way. It's not about a single filmmaker, but a journey and the desire of filmmaker to create a film."