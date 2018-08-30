GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
iReel Awards 2018: The Cast Members Became Really Close While Shooting Class of 2017, Says Anshuman Malhotra

Anshuman Malhotra has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category in iReel Awards 2018 for his performance in popular web series 'Class of 2017'.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:August 30, 2018, 7:21 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Anshuman Malhotra/ Instagram
Anshuman Malhotra has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category in iReel Awards 2018 for his performance in Class of 2017. In a freewheeling chat, he talks about his career graph and what it takes to be an emerging actor.

Anshuman said, "Vikas Gupta, the producer (who also happens to be Anshuman's cousin), had this project from a long time in his mind. He told me about it and I was excited with so many new and old people working on it. The cast became very close to each other and that's why it became such a hit among the audience"

He has been a known face on TV, thanks to shows like Splitsvilla. He said, “My reason for doing Splitsvilla was different, I wasn't doing it for fame. My motive was to just go bizarre. I am a rebel and if people tell me don't do this, I will definitely do it. Also, I was tired working on films so I decided to do some fun stuff."

He was linked to another contestant on the show. He said, “I genuinely liked Shruti and I told her, but she and Rohan were very much into each other. I am glad she said no, because it was after this I could find that partner and that thing in Roshni."

The actor also wishes to be part of the Bigg Boss but 'only for his mother', who's a big fan of the show.

Coming back to iReel Awards, the actor feels honoured to be nominated and thinks "now that more and more people are engaged to web series, it feels good that they are being appreciated."

iReel Awards 2018 will take place on September 6.

You can vote for your favourite nominee here: iReel Awards 2018.
