iReel Awards 2018: Who Will Turn Out to be the Game Changer on September 6?
Come join us at the I-Reel Awards, as we endeavor to applaud the array of web content and salute the ones that have left a mark on its viewers.
Come join us at the I-Reel Awards, as we endeavor to applaud the array of web content and salute the ones that have left a mark on its viewers.
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards, News18.com is launching its 2nd edition of content awards called I-Reel Awards, which aims to applaud the makers of various Indian web series. Set to take place on September 6, iReel Awards is a platform to honour the best in the business of streaming quality content.
With the advent of technology and arrival of cheaper data plans, the demand for content of all sorts has increased. The ever changing content consumption landscape is providing a distinctive opportunity to different players to produce great content.
It’s a tough battle field with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime putting their best foot forward. There shows like Sacred Games and Breathe have taken the Indian market by storm. They’re setting the trends, but it will be a big mistake to say that they have got it easy because Indian service providers such as ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, ZEE5, Voot, Sony LIV and Shitty Ideas Trending are giving them a run for their money.
Then there are production houses like Frogs Lehren, Being Indian, Girliyapa and Dice Media that have dedicated fan base.
With each day, new service providers are entering the market and capturing the trend.
In the light of this upcoming trend, News18.com ardently believes that it is the right time to tap in as a digital platform to honour individuals who have brought in a revolution in the content space.
Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts have shortlisted various Indian web series that take content consumption a notch above. In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards are now open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.
Come join us at the I-Reel Awards, as we endeavor to applaud the array of web content and salute the ones that have left a mark on its viewers.
You can vote for your favourite nominees here: iReel Awards 2018.
