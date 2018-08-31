English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iReel Awards 2018: Wouldn't Have been Able to Handle the Pressure Akash Goes Through, Says Ritvik Sahore
Everyone in the team was passionate about the project right from the technicians to actors. We worked 15-16 hours to achieve one goal- to tell a good story- Ritvik Sahore.
Image Courtesy: Biswa Kalyan Rath/ Instagram
Amazon Prime Series Laakhon Mein Ek deals with the emotional trauma that a child goes through in his academic journey when he is forced into a stream he cannot cope up with. Laakhon Mein Ek is about Akash, a young lad who simply wants to follow his friends, but his parents are adamant to make him pursue engineering from IIT.
Ahead of News 18 iReel Awards, which is going to take place on September 6, Ritvik, who is nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category talks at length about his character and the web series space.
Ritvik said, "When I got to know that Biswa Kalyan Rath is making a show I had the impression that the show would be funny and I went with the same notion for a screen test. During the script reading, I realised that it is not a funny story."
"Everyone in the team was passionate about the project right from the technicians to actors. We worked 15-16 hours to achieve one goal- to tell a good story" he added.
Ritvik, who shares a cordial bond with his parents, says he was nowhere close to the character in his personal life. "I or people around me haven't been through these events. So it was hard for me to imagine. Personally, I would have not been able to take the pressure because it’s too much, the whole family come down to your shoulders when you yourself aren't able to figure out things."
On understanding and the treatment of Akash in Laakhon Mein Ek, he said, "I slowly discovered Akash more as we started shooting. Akash is a simple boy who just wants to do what his friends are doing. He deals with a lot of things at a very young age and he is not that mature, he's just figuring out life. I had to keep his pressure in my mind."
Elated about his nomination in iReel Awards, the actor recalls how Laakhon Mei Ek's director Abhishek called him up to break the news. He said, "Through these award shows, we know that we being watched and appreciated. It is an encouragement to do better."
On the work front, Ritwik has done two more web shows namely Flames and Awkward Situation With Parents.
