iReel Awards 2019: Alokananda Dasgupta Wins Best Music Honour for Sacred Games 2

Alokananda Dasgupta’s haunting music score created a lot of buzz with people wondering what the title track of Sacred Games meant. When season one released, music maestro AR Rahman himself congratulated her for "a very interesting score and mix for Sacred Games."

Besides the adulation for her work, Alokananda has now won the Best Music honour for Sacred Games 2 at the News18 iREEL Awards 2019. She was competing against the likes of Sneha Khanwalkar (RejctX), Gaurav Raina (Made in Heaven), Roby Abraham (Rangbaaz) and Mikey McCleary (Four More Shots Please).

She is a trained classical piano player, and that resonates with her Sacred Games soundtrack, which is underlined by the cello. The deep sound of the instruments reflect the dark theme of the show.

Apart from Sacred Games, Alokananda is best known for scoring tracks for Trapped, BA Pass, Fandry, Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, among others. Originally from West Bengal, the composer did her Bachelors of Music with Honors in Theory and Composition at York University. She also assisted Amit Trivedi on films like Udaan, Aisha, No One Killed Jessica and Chillar Party.

Talking about working on Sacred Games, she had once said in an interview with Firstpost, "With Sacred Games, it was one of the first times when I could sink my teeth into something up my alley. This genre, story, and team — everything fell in place. I don't have a very happening social life (laughs), so I loved binge-watching the rough edits of the show before getting to work. I couldn't anticipate the magnitude of its success, but I definitely knew it was something different," she shared.

Daughter of National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Alokananda has also composed music for Netflix show Leila and Amazon Prime’s Breathe.

