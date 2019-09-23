Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

iREEL Awards 2019: Amol Parashar is Best Actor in Comedy Series for Reprising Chitvan in Tripling 2

Amol Parashar was nominated alongside Mukul Chadda (The Office), Kunaal Roy Kapur (Side Hero), Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things) and Ranvir Shorey (Metro Park) in the category.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
iREEL Awards 2019: Amol Parashar is Best Actor in Comedy Series for Reprising Chitvan in Tripling 2
Image of Amol Parashar, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

TVF's Tripling 2 gave a funny and insightful twist to sibling rivalry. Banking on the frivolous and happy-go-lucky nature of his character Chitvan Sharma, Amol Parashar bagged the Best Actor in a Comedy trophy at the iReel Awards 2019.

Chitvan is one of the most refreshing characters in web space right now. He is not just self-confident and smart, but also cunning and witty, which makes him a well-rounded, urbane character that holds something or the other for every watcher. Add to the fact that he is a DJ and you get a concoction of playfulness and hilarity, which is too hard to ignore.

And Amol carried the multifaceted character, in all its his might and shades, without breaking a sweat. Amol looks easy going and so natural that you may mistake him to be his on-screen character even now. But that is just him getting into the skin of Chitvan effortlessly.

Chitvan did evolve in season 2 of Tripling. From being a solo and carefree bachelor earlier, he becomes involved in a seemingly serious relationship with a woman, who is also a mother. This also added another character dimension to the role and Amol did justice to the insecure lover/ trying-to-be father as well. At times, Amol also anchored the show and also gave it the depth in dry humour that it is known for.

This is the first nomination and win for Amol Parashar at News18's iReel Awards 2019. We definitely expect Amol to give us Chitvan better than ever each season.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram