iREEL Awards 2019: Amol Parashar is Best Actor in Comedy Series for Reprising Chitvan in Tripling 2

TVF's Tripling 2 gave a funny and insightful twist to sibling rivalry. Banking on the frivolous and happy-go-lucky nature of his character Chitvan Sharma, Amol Parashar bagged the Best Actor in a Comedy trophy at the iReel Awards 2019.

Chitvan is one of the most refreshing characters in web space right now. He is not just self-confident and smart, but also cunning and witty, which makes him a well-rounded, urbane character that holds something or the other for every watcher. Add to the fact that he is a DJ and you get a concoction of playfulness and hilarity, which is too hard to ignore.

And Amol carried the multifaceted character, in all its his might and shades, without breaking a sweat. Amol looks easy going and so natural that you may mistake him to be his on-screen character even now. But that is just him getting into the skin of Chitvan effortlessly.

Chitvan did evolve in season 2 of Tripling. From being a solo and carefree bachelor earlier, he becomes involved in a seemingly serious relationship with a woman, who is also a mother. This also added another character dimension to the role and Amol did justice to the insecure lover/ trying-to-be father as well. At times, Amol also anchored the show and also gave it the depth in dry humour that it is known for.

This is the first nomination and win for Amol Parashar at News18's iReel Awards 2019. We definitely expect Amol to give us Chitvan better than ever each season.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.