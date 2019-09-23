iReel Awards 2019: Amruta Subhash Wins Best Supporting Actress for Sacred Games 2

Winning the hearts of the audience and the jury alike with her fearless and startling performance as the RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav (KDY) in Netflix's popular drama series Sacred Games 2, Amruta Subhash bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award at News18's iReel Awards 2019.

Amruta raced ahead of the likes of Grusha Kapoor (Karenjit Kaur 2), Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur), Shivani Raghuvanshi (Made In Heaven), and Lubna Salim (Aam Aadmi Family).

In the web series, she plays the Kenya-based RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav (KDY) who uses Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) for the larger good of the country. While in Vikram Chandra's book the role of KDY was a male character, the showmakers gave it a female spun, and we are not complaining.

Amruta took KDY as an opportunity to salute all the secret agents of the country who work tirelessly without any recognition, acknowledgement and applause. In addition to Subhash's win in the Best Supporting Actress category, Sacred Games 2 earned an iREEL Award for Best Music, received by Alokananda Dasgupta.

Earlier, speaking to News18, Amruta credited OTT platforms with changing the way we look at women characters. Calling her nominations at award ceremonies a celebration, she said, "I realised that there is this vital thing happening because of OTT platforms. Women are getting so many powerful roles, which is an encouragement for us as actors and at the award ceremony we are going to celebrate those prominent characters. For me, it goes beyond winning, for me it is the celebration of the fact that finally women are getting such strong roles. I am proud to be nominated with such talented actors."

This was Subhash's maiden nomination and win at the iREEL Awards.

