2-min read

iReel Awards 2019: Brijendra Kala on Why He was Apprehensive About Web Shows

Brijendra Kala is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the iReel Awards 2019 for his role in Aam Aadmi Family.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Actor Brijendra Kala has aced the art of making a mark with even the smallest of screen appearances. He has been a part of several pathbreaking films over the years, and continues to entertain audiences with his perfect comic timing and poker face humour.

He has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his show Aam Admi Family at the upcoming News18 iReel Awards 2019. The TVF show has three seasons so far, and Brijendra says he is glad that the series is also getting its due at award shows.

"This is our third season, and the previous two seasons have done really well too. I am glad that finally we are getting recognition in terms of nominations at award shows. It feels nice," said Brijendra.

Aam Admi Family is all about the situational humour that stems out in a middle-class family. The series also features Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra and Kamlesh Gill in pivotal roles.

The actor has appeared in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Jab We Met, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tubelight, Bharat and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Brijendra says he has also been part of TV shows, but stopped working in the medium 10 years ago. He was apprehensive about venturing in the digital space as well.

"I was first approached for a web show being made by Luv Ranjan. At that point, I wasn't doing television anymore. My first question was, web series kahan dikhayenge? I was told, you can watch it on phones, computer, etc. I said, this is an even smaller screen than TV, why should I do it? But they said, sir aap ek baar karke toh dekhiye."

"Eventually, I did a number of projects and today, the digital shows have become so much more popular. They are making shows just like films now, so I am enjoying working in them. Very good medium for an actor to perform, and people are appreciating them as well," he said.

But Brijendra isn't keen on taking up too much work on digital. Besides the fact that his primary focus is films, he is also worried about the fact that there is no censor in the digital medium. "A lot of people are misusing that freedom. I once did a programme for a streaming app, I wasn't aware of the kind of content they used to create. My part was clean, but when the show was launched, I found out that the rest of the content was quite sleazy. I wasn't aware. After that experience, I am very careful about the shows I pick up," he said.

