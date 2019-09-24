iReel Awards 2019 Bring Down the Curtains and More Entertainment News You Missed

News18 ireel Awards ceremony brought the curtains down last night, but not before it rewarded the best and creative storytellers on digital platforms. The ceremony saw Bollywood's glitz and glamour descend at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Sahar.

While Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories, Little Things 2 won big in the comedy genre.

Meanwhile, climate change became an issue of concern yet again.

In the fight against the unethical practices to destroy the climate, a 16-year-old girl Greta Thunberg has been leading a conversation to save the environment. Despite numerous efforts by the young girl, a number of politicians, including US President Donald Trump, have failed to address the issue, which may lead to fatal results.

Also, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who returned to the show as wild card contestants, were scolded over forgetting dance steps in the latest, yet-to-air episode.

The second edition of the iReel Awards 2019 took place in Mumbai on Monday night. Check out some glamorous and candid pics from the ceremony here.

Nach Baliye season 9 has definitely been one of the most popular seasons of the show. From fights to injuries to tears, the show has been constantly making headlines and kept people’s interest glued to it. One of the most infamous couples of the show is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The ex -lovers have been in the limelight for their constant fights with each other. They returned to the show as wild-card entrants and have now gotten into another controversy. This time, it is not because of their fights with one another but because of an argument with judge Ahmed Khan.

In her recent speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 23, young activist Greta fired questions at world leaders for destroying climate at such a rate.

Salman Khan quashed all the reports stating that the actor has gifted roadside singer-turned-internet star Ranu Mondal a flat worth Rs 55 lakh and a car.

It's been about nine months since Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli parted ways. While Neha always remained vocal about her breakup, Himansh finally broke his silence on the matter.

