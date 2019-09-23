iReel Awards 2019: Comicstaan 2 Named Best Non-Fiction Show This Year

The extremely popular comedy show Comicstaan 2 won the Best Non-Fiction Show award at the News18 iREEL Awards 2019. Comicstaan, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is an eight-episode series that includes seven established Indian comedians in search of the next fresh and talented Indian stand-up comic.

The judges of this season included an interesting lineup of Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta. It was co-hosted by Abish Matthew and Urooj Ashfaq. Comicstaan 2 is one of the only unscripted comedy shows in the web space.

The format of the series deals with each judge mentoring the batch of contestants, guiding them on a different genre of comedy that included anecdotal, topical, observational, improv, sketch, comedy of terrors, and alternative comedy. Each round, the contestants performed in a different genre of comedy and, unlike most competition television series, there were no eliminations till the last round.

In a recent interview, Samay Raina, winner of Comicstaan 2, said, "Winning Comicstaan season 2 is a turning point for me, it's been a challenging but an amazing journey! Apart from the amazing prize I am taking home, I am taking back lifelong friendships as well."

His co-winner Akash Gupta also had positive things to say about the show, "Absolutely thrilled to be winning the second season of Amazon Original Comicstaan. Life is never going to be the same again, and I am looking forward to all the exciting times ahead," he said.

Comicstaan 2 competed against Netflix’s Cricket Fever and Hotstar’s Roar of the Lions in the Best Non-Fiction Show category at the iREEL Awards.

