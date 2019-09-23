iReel Awards 2019: Delhi Crime Beats Mirzapur, Sacred Games 2 to Win Best Show- Drama

The makers of Delhi Crime took home the trophy for Best Show (Drama) at the iREEL Awards 2019. It's been a big night for this Netflix show as Shefali Shah, who played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in it, bagged the Best Actress (Drama) Award and filmmaker Richie Mehta took home the Best Writer Award.

Delhi Crime premiered on Netflix in March earlier this year and created a lot of buzz for its inventive narrative. The show's bold yet sensitive handling of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case that not only shook India but also garnered international media attention for its barbaric nature was also commendable.

The narrative of Delhi Crime is gritty and dark, and although we have all heard and read everything about the Nirbhaya case before, the show somehow manages to unfold like a thriller. Embellished with some fine performances by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain, and sophisticated production design, Delhi Crime had seven episodes.

While there are several literary works, music video and also a BBC documentary that delved into various aspect of the Nirbhaya case, Mehta opted for an unusual hook by narrating the story from the perspective of those policewomen and policemen, who worked on the case and nabbed the culprits with the mounting stress of public outrage and political pressures on their back.

Delhi Crime competed with heavyweights like Sacred Games 2 (Netflix), Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video) and Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video) to win the Best Show (Drama) award. The other nominees for iREEL Awards 2019 were Kota Factory (TVF) and Typewriter (Netflix).

