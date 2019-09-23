Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

iReel Awards 2019: Divyenndu Lifts Best Supporting Actor Trophy for Mirzapur

Divyenndu was in competition with the likes of Jackie Shroff (Criminal Justice), Rajesh Tailang (Delhi Crime), Brijendra Kala (Aam Aadmi Family) and Jim Sarbh (Made In Heaven).

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
iReel Awards 2019: Divyenndu Lifts Best Supporting Actor Trophy for Mirzapur
Image courtesy: Divyendu Sharmaa/ Instagram
Loading...

In the Best Supporting Actor race at the second edition of iReel Awards, Divyenndu bagged the honour for Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Divyenndu emerged as a favourite for his spectacular performance of rebel spoilt brat Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya in the popular web series.

He was competing with the likes of Jackie Shroff (Criminal Justice), Rajesh Tailang (Delhi Crime), Brijendra Kala (Aam Aadmi Family) and Jim Sarbh (Made In Heaven).

Mirzapur is one of the most popular and talked about web series of 2018. In the web series, Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi is the power-hungry heir of Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), a reputed and feared mafia don in the city, who's looking for validation from his father.

Despite being a flawed character, Munna was loved by the audience. The actor credited his character's imperfections with receiving the kind of appreciation and love it got from the audience, saying that the humanness of Munna comes from his flaws, which also made him relatable.

Before this, Divyenndu was known for playing the funny guy Liquid in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama.

Talking about his nomination and the character, Divyenndu had told News18 that Mirzapur has opened up a new horizon of opportunities for him where people can see him as a more complete actor and he takes it as an opportunity to prove his acting abilities. This was Divyenndu's maiden nomination and win at the iREEL Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram