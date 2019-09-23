iReel Awards 2019: Divyenndu Lifts Best Supporting Actor Trophy for Mirzapur

In the Best Supporting Actor race at the second edition of iReel Awards, Divyenndu bagged the honour for Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Divyenndu emerged as a favourite for his spectacular performance of rebel spoilt brat Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya in the popular web series.

He was competing with the likes of Jackie Shroff (Criminal Justice), Rajesh Tailang (Delhi Crime), Brijendra Kala (Aam Aadmi Family) and Jim Sarbh (Made In Heaven).

Mirzapur is one of the most popular and talked about web series of 2018. In the web series, Phoolchand "Munna" Tripathi is the power-hungry heir of Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), a reputed and feared mafia don in the city, who's looking for validation from his father.

Despite being a flawed character, Munna was loved by the audience. The actor credited his character's imperfections with receiving the kind of appreciation and love it got from the audience, saying that the humanness of Munna comes from his flaws, which also made him relatable.

Before this, Divyenndu was known for playing the funny guy Liquid in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama.

Talking about his nomination and the character, Divyenndu had told News18 that Mirzapur has opened up a new horizon of opportunities for him where people can see him as a more complete actor and he takes it as an opportunity to prove his acting abilities. This was Divyenndu's maiden nomination and win at the iREEL Awards.

