iReel Awards 2019: Had to Make Little Things 2 Tighter for Netflix, Says Dhruv Sehgal
Dhruv Sehgal talks about his much-loved mini-series 'Little Things,' whose second season is nominated in 3 categories at the upcoming iReel Awards 2019.
Image of Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, courtesy of Instagram
Actor-writer Dhruv Sehgal broke into the streaming service scene with Little Things, a charming miniseries that offers a realistic take on couple struggles through the eyes of its characters Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar).
The series got picked up by Netflix for its second season and while it continued on the slice of life feel of Season 1, a bigger budget and backing from the streaming giant helped improve the look and feel of the the series.
Little Things 2 is nominated in three categories, including Best Comdey Series, at the News18 iReel Awards 2019, all set to take place on September 23 in Mumbai.
Dhruv, who is also the writer of Little Things 2, says, "The craft needs to be good. It needs to look better. There needs to be better produced music. The look and feel needs to be heightened. It's on Netflix so it needs to hold the audience that well. It needs to be a tighter show and that has been my learning."
"In terms of writing, the change is that its a crisper show. I used to write very 'loose' earlier. There was a lot of meandering. Working with these guys, I have tried to keep things little more short and well articulated."
About the constant pull between writing and acting, Dhruv asserts that his first love is the former. "I prefer writing because its more independent and you can control more variables. For someone who is an introverted or a reclusive personality like me, I find it to be a little more easygoing. I don't have to make conversations. I can go on with my good mood or bad mood. In that sense, its a little more easy that I can block some distractions."
Dhruv and Mithila Palkar's modern love-hate relationship in Little Things 2 is truly refreshing to watch and the former credits his off-screen friendship with the makers and his co-actor as the reason.
About Mithila, who is nominated in the Best Actor Female (Comedy) category at the iReel awards, he says, "There's a lot of respect, love and friendship because we have known each other for 3-4 years now. We have seen each other grow as actors and artists. It's like family. I feel like shooting with cousins. There is a lot of care for each other."
Dhruv is nominated in the Best Actor Male (Comedy) category in the upcoming iReel Awards 2019. He describes his nomination as a great feeling and says, "Its an industry that is very new and fresh. It gives the right appreciation to the winners and for people who don't win, it motivates them in the right sense."
