iReel Awards 2019: Here's the Complete List of Winners
Here's the complete list of winners at the iReel Awards 2019. Check out the rewarded and the snubbed in various categories below.
The prestigious iReel awards ceremony came to a conclusion on Monday night, with glitz and glamour descending at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Sahar and Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories. The gritty true-crime story, created by Richie Mehta, won hearts of the jury members and the miniseries shined in the night.
Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Amazon Prime's Mirzapur, while his co-actor Divyenndu took home the Best Actor (Male) in a supporting role award. Also Little Things 2 won in the Best Actor (Female) Comedy and Best Show (Comedy) categories.
Check out the complete list of winners at the iReel awards 2019 here:
Best Drama - Delhi Crime
Best Comedy - Little Things 2
Best Actor (Male) Drama - Pankaj Tripathi for Mirzapur
Best Actor (Female) Drama - Shefali Shah for Delhi crime
Best Actor (Male) Comedy - Amol Parashar for Tripling 2
Best Actor (Female) Comedy - Mithila Palkar for Little Things 2
Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Divyendu Sharma for Mirzapur
Best supporting Actor (Female) - Amruta Shubhash for Sacred Games 2
Best Writing (Drama) - Richie Mehta for Delhi crime
Best Writing (Comedy) - Nikhil Vijay for Gullak
Best Music - Alokananda Dasgupta for Sacred Games 2
Best Non-fiction Show - Comicstaan Season 2
Also, Radhika Apte was given the Breakthrough artist of the Year Award for her various roles with streaming giant Netflix. She was handed over the trophy by heartthrob Rajkummar Rao.
